Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 649,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $460,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $756.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $712.96 and its 200-day moving average is $664.70. The company has a market cap of $323.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.10 and a 52-week high of $773.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

