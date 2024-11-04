New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.04 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 8.3% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $198.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.40 and a 52 week high of $205.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.81.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

