New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises 0.3% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,059.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

