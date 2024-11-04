New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,808 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avnet were worth $31,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $62,394,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,918,000 after purchasing an additional 519,478 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,713,000 after purchasing an additional 475,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Avnet by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 563,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Up 0.6 %

AVT stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.15. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Avnet had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

