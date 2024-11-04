New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $25,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in BioNTech by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BioNTech by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $2,467,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in BioNTech by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $703,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $111.48 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average of $95.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioNTech

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.