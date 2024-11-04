New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.45 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,789 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dover by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $189.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $129.63 and a 1-year high of $195.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.