New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.08 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $28,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 20.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 454,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $247.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.07. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $258.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

