New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 20,390 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $25,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $149.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.16 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

