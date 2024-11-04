New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $29,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.52.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $66.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 471.43%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

