Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,685.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,698,000 after buying an additional 721,671 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $309.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $332.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

