Northeast Investment Management Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $55.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

