Northeast Investment Management Has $17.46 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,286 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,230,000 after buying an additional 3,653,477 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after buying an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $233,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $1,797,624.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,771 shares of company stock worth $65,610,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PG opened at $165.10 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $388.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

