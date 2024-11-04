Northeast Investment Management Sells 3,416 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $209.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.20 and a 12 month high of $222.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

