Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $504.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $13.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.