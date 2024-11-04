Northland Securities Issues Positive Forecast for inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Stock Price

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 79.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Capmk downgraded inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

inTEST Stock Down 3.2 %

inTEST stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. 7,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.27%. Analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $47,312.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,555.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,218,000. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,632 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 564,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 201,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 85,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

