NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NBY stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.73. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.86% and a negative return on equity of 744.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

