NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

NRG stock opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. NRG Energy has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $96.40.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 213,347 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

