Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUMV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14,539.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NUMV opened at $35.73 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $360.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

