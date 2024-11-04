Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,252 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $244.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.84. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.29 and a one year high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

