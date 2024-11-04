NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,853 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $195,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 349,061 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $65,830,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI opened at $238.15 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.56 and a 200-day moving average of $253.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

