NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $238.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $173.31 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

