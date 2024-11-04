NYM Price Tops $0.0565 on Top Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. NYM has a market cap of $45.29 million and approximately $715,968.10 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NYM has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One NYM token can currently be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NYM

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,157,780 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 801,157,779.967814 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.05729586 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $681,990.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

