Old North State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 482 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,909,000 after acquiring an additional 79,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $165.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.15 and a 52-week high of $170.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.