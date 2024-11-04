Old North State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

GIS stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

