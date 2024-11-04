Old North State Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $172.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

