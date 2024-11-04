Old North State Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $487.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.80 and a 200 day moving average of $469.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $360.30 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.