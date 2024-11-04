Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Barclays

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMCL. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. Omnicell has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $55.74.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,723,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 230.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $1,851,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

