Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Capmk cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.10% and a negative net margin of 1,948.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -12.43 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

