ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.87. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-3.950 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

ONE Gas stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.97. 431,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,048. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $74.99.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

