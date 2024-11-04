ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-$3.95 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.97. 431,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $74.99.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

