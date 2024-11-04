Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 452 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

