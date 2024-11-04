Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 395.5% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,002,000. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 56,951 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

