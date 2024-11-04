Opes Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Unilever by 54.3% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.
Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
