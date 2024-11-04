Opes Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Unilever by 54.3% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.