Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,578 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,272,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after buying an additional 764,778 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,192,000 after buying an additional 762,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 590,583.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 572,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 572,866 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

