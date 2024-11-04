Optas LLC Acquires New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,420,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TDG opened at $1,304.50 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $838.47 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,367.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,312.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.94.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

