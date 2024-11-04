Optas LLC Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Optas LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.18.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,251.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $328,353.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $103.35 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

