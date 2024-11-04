Optas LLC Grows Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Optas LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 67.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.3244 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

