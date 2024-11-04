Optas LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after buying an additional 277,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after buying an additional 167,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,575,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after buying an additional 6,641,253 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.60 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $45.14.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 4,254,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $156,444,068.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,234,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,884,291.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock worth $802,654,666. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

