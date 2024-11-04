Optas LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Optas LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.51 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

