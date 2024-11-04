Optas LLC Sells 9,497 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Optas LLC cut its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth $33,783,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the second quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 98.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 212,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

