Optas LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,725 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 504,397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 642,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 248,206 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

