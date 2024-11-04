ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORIC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $9.41 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $663.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 915,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 71,394 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $724,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 132.0% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 301,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 171,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $714,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.