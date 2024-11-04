OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.40 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.39 million, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $36.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Transactions at OrthoPediatrics

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 77,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,007.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

