Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Raised by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $28,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %

OTIS stock opened at $99.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.