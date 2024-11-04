OUTFRONT Media (OUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

