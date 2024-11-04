Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.04 and last traded at $41.98. Approximately 16,119,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 55,883,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.96 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,339,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 189,189 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

