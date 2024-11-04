PaLM AI (PALM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $156,640.09

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PaLM AI has a market cap of $27.18 million and approximately $156,640.09 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,855.07 or 0.99918719 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,513.30 or 0.99422772 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.35709944 USD and is down -7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $213,039.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

