Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

PAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Pampa Energía Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PAM stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.88. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $69.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 158.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

