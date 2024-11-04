Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of PKOH opened at $28.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $372.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.16. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

