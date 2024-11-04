Payfare (PAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.
Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). Payfare had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of C$55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.97 million.
Payfare Stock Down 1.0 %
Payfare stock opened at C$2.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.07. Payfare has a fifty-two week low of C$1.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.80.
About Payfare
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.
